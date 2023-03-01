Sunday, Feb. 26
2:01 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southeast Dorion Avenue on a report of vehicle theft. Police took a report.
Monday, Feb. 27
8:23 a.m. A 911 caller reported her vehicle crashed and rolled on Highway 207 near Echo, but she did not believe she was injured. Several emergency agencies responded.
8:43 a.m. Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 and East Main Street on a report of a car crash.
9:08 a.m. Umatilla police responded to High Desert Loop, Umatilla, on a report of harassment.
9:12 a.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department and requested to speak to an officer regarding a call he received about someone in Texas using his Social Security card.
9:37 a.m. A caller at Main Street Laundry, Boardman, told police someone broke the lock on their property, removed the door from the hinges and broke the frame. Boardman police responded and took a report.
9:47 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Elm Avenue and North First Place on a report of a car crash that was blocking the road.
9:48 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 37th Street on a report of an assault.
12:03 p.m. A man called 911 and reported he was at Olson Road and Quail Lane, Boardman, when a male came up to him, said he was going to federal prison and walked away. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies were not able to find the man.
12:05 p.m. A man came in to the Umatilla Police Department and asked for information on how to protect himself from pit bull dogs.
12:33 p.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to report a scam involving the lottery that he received via email. He stated he backed out at the last minute and didn’t give any personal info or lose any money.
1:35 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Elm Avenue and North First Street on a report of a drunk driver.
2:14 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Echo High School on a report of an assault.
4 p.m. A woman at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported she wanted to file harassment charges on a person. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted her and advised her of options.
5:03 p.m. A caller on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported her brother’s vehicle was shot at, and her brother chased the vehicle where the gunfire came from. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
5:23 p.m. A caller on Highway 207 and Lloyd Road, Hermiston, reported having a tri-color male cattle dog that’s mostly white with a pink collar but he doesn’t like cats and the caller has cats so they have to get rid of it. She said otherwise the dog is sweet.
6:12 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of West Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
6:50 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest 12th Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:50 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Southeast Fourth Street and East Quince Avenue on a report of a car crash. Police issued a citation.
9:42 a.m. Hermiston police took a report of graffiti on East Diagonal Boulevard.
10:31 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Birch Creek and Elliot roads, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
11:39 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Second Street, Hermiston, on a report of a restraining order violation.
12:39 p.m. Hermiston police took a report of graffiti on Northeast 10th Street.
12:51 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:34 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue after a caller reported a female was destroying his house.
2:26 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Mini Storage on a report of three units being broken into. A report was taken.
2:46 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Pilot Travel Center on a report of a disturbance.
3:03 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School after a caller reported her daughter was assaulted at the school with a chair and her phone was destroyed. The mother also stated this has been an ongoing issue with the same student.
4:40 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Dallas Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
5:31 p.m. Oregon State police responded to Highway 207 and Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, on a report of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole. The driver suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital.
6:45 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of West Madrona Avenue on a report of a burglary.
Wednesday, March 1
2:54 a.m. Stanfield police responded to Food Basket on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 27
Oregon State Police at 12:47 a.m. responded to Interstate 82 near milepost 4, Umatilla, on a report of a wrong-way driver on the westbound lane. A trooper found a gray Lexus SUV on the median facing east in the westbound lane, contacted the driver and observed signs he was intoxicated. The contact led to the trooper arresting Uriel Cruz Zuniga, 36, of Umatilla, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Oregon State Police at 7:13 p.m. responded to a vehicle that crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County. The driver, Alberto Bacilio Ochoa, 39, of Walla Walla, told the OSP trooper he consumed alcohol and consented to sobriety tests, including a breath test, which returned with a result of .19%, more than twice the legal limit. The trooper cited and released Ochoa for DUII (alcohol) and gave him a ride to Umatilla.
