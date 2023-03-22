Monday, March 20
12:37 a.m. Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of an armed subject.
4:01 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Sonesta Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:39 a.m. Boardman police responded to Bella Vista Estates on a report of a prowler after a caller stated her dogs were barking and she saw someone running from her house.
7:26 a.m. Umatilla police responded to John Day Street for a noise complaint.
8:15 a.m. Hermiston police received a call about a burglary on 600 block of East Main Street.
10:55 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Schulz Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
12:14 p.m. A caller on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, reported a customer wrote them a bad check and they would like options on what to do. Police responded.
1 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Sonesta on a report of a disturbance.
1:04 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Irrigon High School, Irrigon, after students made comments requiring a risk assessment.
1:23 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Pleasant View Road, Umatilla, on a report of aggressive dogs getting out of their yard and causing issues around their neighborhood.
4:39 p.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department and reported his landlord has accused him of selling drugs from his home. The man stated he does not sell drugs and would like to know what he should do. Hermiston police advised the man.
4:52 p.m. A caller on Southwest Eagle Drive, Boardman, reported there was a group of people standing outside her neighbor’s front door and it seemed suspicious. Police responded.
5:02 p.m. Boardman ambulance services responded to Boardman Foods on a report of an employee who got chemicals in their face. The ambulance transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:43 p.m. A caller at Irrigon Shell Station on Highway 730, Irrigon, reported there was an injured cat behind her car and she did not know if she hit it or what she should do. Dispatch advised the woman on what to do.
Tuesday, March 21
1:32 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue after receiving a noise complaint regarding a blue Dodge Charger revving its engine.
7:19 a.m. A caller on the 100 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone spray painted racial slurs on two of their vehicles and their home last night. Police responded and took a report.
8:09 a.m. A caller on Southeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported three dogs, a light golden lab, a black dog with white markings and a third dog the caller did not describe, got out of their yard, again. The caller stated the dog's owner was in jail and someone has been taking care of the dogs in his absence. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
10:06 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Sunridge Middle School on a report of an assault.
11:16 a.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School after the school resource officer reported a suspicious text message with references to child abuse.
12:04 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies, Boardman police and other Boardman emergency services responded to Shoemake Road, Boardman, on a report of man who had been assaulted with an ax handle. A report was taken.
12:41 p.m. Umatilla police responded to McNary Heights Elementary School on a report of restraining order violation.
3:07 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of a man's co-worker following him and yelling at him as he left work.
4:03 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Little Tots Daycare & Preschool LLC, Hermiston, on a report of littering. Police took a report.
6:49 p.m. Milton-Freewater police responded to the 10 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue after someone reported having all four of their vehicle's tires slashed. Police took a report.
10:56 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Safeway on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
Arrests, citations
March 20
Oregon State Police arrested Christopher Diego Lomeli, 19, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Umatilla police Kenneth Jannon Norton, 34, for harassment and first-degree burglary.
Umatilla police arrested Noe Viesca, 47, for resisting arrest, third-degree escape, violating probation, contempt of court and on six warrants for failure to appear.
Pendleton police arrested Gracie Marie Jones, 18, for fraud by credit card and three counts of identity theft.
March 21
Pendleton police arrested Paige Ariana Harris, 27, and Torey Robert Franzen, 30, for first-degree burglary, theft of services and second-degree criminal mischief.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crescencio Carvajal Sanchez, 33, for violating probation and fourth-degree assault.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Anita Price, 39, and Jonathan James Price, 41, on probable cause warrants out of Umatilla County for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), first-degree aggravated theft, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Oscar Zamora, 40, of Milton-Freewater, for first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and four counts each of menacing and reckless endangering.
MFPD reported the arrest stems from a report of gunshots that occurred March 6. The department and detective James Farr conducted an extensive investigation and provided a report to the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office, which indicted Zamoa. Police then arrested him at his residence on the 1100 block of Helen Street and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
