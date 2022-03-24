Monday, March 21
1:10 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a fight on East Main Street.
6:15 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a fight on Southwest Eighth Street and made an arrest.
6:22 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a black Honda Civic with Washington plates from the 100 block of De Haven Street, Milton-Freewater. Police took a report.
9:30 a.m. — Drivers in Irrigon lost access to Southeast 11th Street until the afternoon due to construction.
9:58 am. — A caller on West Joseph Avenue reported that her neighbor was yelling at her because her dog is in the neighbor’s yard.
10:01 a.m. — A caller on West Joseph Avenue called to complain that her neighbor’s dog is in her yard.
10:57 a.m. — A caller on the 10 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S smartphone with a cover from a vehicle sometime during the weekend. Police took a report.
11:09 a.m. — A caller at BJK Truck Parts, 80862 Highway 395, Hermiston, reported his gray 1997 Honda Civic was stolen. The caller stated he drove to work this morning, arriving at 8 a.m. and just came outside now and the vehicle is gone. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:44 p.m. — A man called Hermiston police to talk to an officer regarding his ex-girlfriend being stalked and becoming a victim of identity theft.
1:11 p.m. — A 911 caller at The Links Apartments, 310 Klickitat St., Umatilla, reported the theft of the sensor to her weather station.
1:35 p.m. — A resident on East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston, reported he lost his Glock handgun or someone stole it. Police took a report.
2:15 p.m. — A caller reported a violation of a restraining order on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston.
4:24 p.m. — A caller at Irrigon Shell station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, reported one female struck another female. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, but the victim did not want to report a crime. The deputy gave her a ride to Boardman.
4:49 p.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about middle school students “sending very graphic videos to each other in group chat.” The caller reported his daughter showed him a video and was concerned other children are sending those videos.
6:01 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 730 near Beach Access Road in Umatilla, reported a red pickup was swerving in and out of lanes, heading westbound on Highway 730. Umatilla police were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:28 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a restraining order violation on Fifth Street.
Tuesday, March 22
2:34 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Sixth Street.
5:20 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Van Buren Street in Athena reported someone was trespassing on private property. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
7:03 a.m. — A caller reported graffiti at North Broad and East Pomeroy streets in Weston.
8:58 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South State Street, Weston, after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance.
9:41 a.m. — A caller on Seventh Street, Umatilla, reported he was walking his dog on the walking path by Umatilla High School and his gold/white English bulldog, named “Kilo” got away from him.
2:56 p.m. — A caller on Cartwright Avenue, Umatilla, reported she found a dog running loose. Umatilla police responded.
8:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston, after a 911 call reporting a verbal domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
March 22
• Oregon State Police arrested Brooke Margaret Elam, 38, for driving while suspended/revoked and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
