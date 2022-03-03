Monday, Feb. 28
3:24 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to a 911 call on South Main Street where a doghouse was on fire.
12:47 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Sunset Trailer Court, 900 Umatilla River Road.
1:20 p.m. — A Hermiston resident told police she sent a photo of her Social Security card and Oregon driver’s license to a person on Feb. 26, and now that person is demanding Amazon gift cards or he will use her personal information.
2:16 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Fifth Street, Irrigon, reported an animal has been digging in the neighbor’s backyard and tearing up the fence and probably soon will be digging in her yard.
2:54 p.m. — Hermiston police received a request to help with a man in memory care who climbed a fence, entered a van and is refusing to get out.
8:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of East Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault.
Tuesday, March 1
7 a.m. — Emergency services in Morrow County received a report of a fire on the second floor of a home that is supposed to be vacant on Southeast Gilmore Street, Heppner.
8:36 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft that occurred at South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive.
8:44 a.m. — A 911 caller at Hash Park, 440 Pendleton Ave., Umatilla, reported a dog bit her.
10:37 a.m. — Stanfield police received a call from Stanfield Secondary School, 1120 N. Main St., about a class doing an outdoor demonstration that might generate a loud boom within the next hour.
11:53 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy handled a report of a fight at Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon.
5 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about someone violating a restraining order on Joy Lane in Hermiston and took a report.
5:15 p.m. — A caller at Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., Pendleton, reported a male was there hitting and kicking a dog.
6:45 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Northeast Elder Street reported a neighbor’s dog was in his backyard and chased and fought his dog. He also said he separated the dogs but suffered some injuries.
7:31 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 7-year-old boy suffering a mental health issue.
8:32 p.m. — A 911 caller at Vista Trailer Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle.
9:22 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast 19th Street on a report of an assault and made an arrest.
Arrests, Citations
Feb. 28
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaytlinn Abbott, 20, and Johnathan Eduardo Polo, 28, both of Irrigon, for one count each of first-degree animal neglect, a misdemeanor.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Dean Grey, 34, for assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest and two counts of first-degree criminal trespass.
March 1
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Christina Mary Simmons, 49, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
• Hermiston police arrested Kyle L. Decker, 31, for second-degree assault, menacing, fourth-degree assault and violating probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.