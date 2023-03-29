Monday, March 27
7:16 a.m. A caller with Potelco, Inc. at Division Road and Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported the theft of scape metal stole. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:42 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report from the 100 block of Sykes Boulevard about the theft of a 27-foot-long travel trailer.
9:48 a.m. A caller at Irrigon Marina, Irrigon, reported someone stole a door off one of the stalls in the women’s bathroom. The marina attempted to locate security video footage. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
10:35 a.m. A caller on Downy Road, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s Husky chased her livestock. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and made contact with both parties.
10:47 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Southeast Eighth Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:09 p.m. A caller on Southwest 16th Street, Pendleton, reported their mother was drinking and driving.
3:28 p.m. Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Umpqua Bank.
3:56 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Main Street on a report of a disturbance.
4:35 p.m. A caller on Northwest Butte Drive and West Ridgeway Avenue reported finding an abandoned bicycle in a ditch by the dirt road. The caller stated it looked like someone had tried to cover the bike and there was paperwork attached to it as if it just came from the store. Hermiston police took a report.
4:45 p.m. Pendleton police responded to South Main Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
7:12 p.m. A caller with the Irrigon Park District requested a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy make contact with him at the fire hall at Irrigon Marina during their meeting. The caller stated someone vandalized restrooms during the weekend. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
8:29 p.m. Pendleton police responded to S&K Storage on a report of a restraining order violation.
Tuesday, March 28
12:33 a.m. A resident on the 900 block of Cowl Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone shot their sliding glass door with a bb gun.
10 a.m. A caller on Southeast Division Street and Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported there was a black and white dog trying to attack him. He stated the dog did not bit him but was aggressive.
10:06 a.m. Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Bi-Mart.
11:26 a.m. An Oregon State Police trooper contacted two people living in a van on a private dirt road that Rock it LLC owns north of Interstate 84 between I-82 and Exit 177. The property owner wanted them trespassed, so the the trooper trespassed them.
12:23 p.m. Pendleton police responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital on a report of an assault.
1:30 p.m. A caller on Southeast Thirteenth Street, Irrigon, reported she was concerned for her husband because he was not answering his phone and around noon her grandson went there and her husband wasn’t waking up, although he was breathing. She stated all the dogs in the house also were sleeping and she was concerned about possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the man was OK and was just taking a nap.
1:51 p.m. Boardman ambulance services responded to Oregon Potato on a report of an employee who fell and was bleeding from the head. The ambulance transported the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:45 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Second Street, Hermiston, on a report of a restraining order violation.
6:36 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Elder Street, Heppner, on a report of loud music being played.
7:07 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
7:24 p.m. Boardman police responded to Boardman Avenue Northeast on a report of loud music.
8:27 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East College Street, Athena, on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
March 27
Hermiston police arrested Jordon Douglas Mitchell, 30, for vehicle theft and on three warrants for failure to appear.
Oregon State Police arrested three men after responding to a report of suspicious activity.
A trooper a little after 6 p.m. contacted the occupants of a Ford F250 pickup on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 202. The trio inside were “highly intoxicated,” according to OSP, and Johnny Ellery Smith, 34, of Warm Springs, admitted to driving.
OSP took Smith to a mobile processing vehicle in Hermiston, and after he vomited several times he then refused a breath test, state police reported. Police arrested Smith for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
OSP also arrested the two passengers, Jasper Wayne Smith, 33, and Mario Louis Smith, 41, both also of Warm Springs, on probation violations. All three ended up in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Umatilla police arrested Cecilia Lizett Moreno, 22, on 13 counts of failure to appear.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Taryn Craig Leighty, 31, for harassment, reckless driving, reckless endangering, violating probation and on warrants failure to appear.
March 28
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mylee Olivia Moller, 24, for second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree possession of a federally controlled substance, vehicle theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
