MONDAY
3:19 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
6:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Copper Corner on West Furnish Avenue in Stanfield.
8:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jefferson Street in Athena.
10:09 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:39 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Almaguer Trucking LLC on North First Place in Hermiston.
3:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Nathon Thomas Tate, 22, on three counts, including one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault, one felony count of strangulation and one count of criminal activity in drugs.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Cory Elliott Bunn, 31, on two felony counts, including one count of first-degree sexual abuse with an object and one count of luring a minor.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Russell Clarence Proctor, 44, on ten counts, including felony counts of first-degree burglary (x2), first-degree aggravated theft of over $10,000 and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief (x2) and third-degree theft, a felony parole violation and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kelsey Reed, 29, on one count of first-degree forgery.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Tyler Dwayne Harshfield, 39, on one count of first-degree theft of a firearm.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Daniel J. Ellis, 34, on charges for harvesting a cougar without a valid tag in the Ukiah Controlled Hunt Unit.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Levy Baptist Nick Nomee, 30, on four counts, including felony counts of dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
