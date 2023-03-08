Monday, March 6

2:13 a.m. A 911 dispatcher alerted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office of a call in which yelling was heard and a female stated, “He is trying to hang himself.” The call was disconnected while the dispatcher was attempting to get an address. Sheriff’s deputies checked the area but were unable to locate any disturbance.

