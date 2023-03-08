Monday, March 6
2:13 a.m. A 911 dispatcher alerted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office of a call in which yelling was heard and a female stated, “He is trying to hang himself.” The call was disconnected while the dispatcher was attempting to get an address. Sheriff’s deputies checked the area but were unable to locate any disturbance.
10:36 a.m. A caller reported an assault at the Southgate Sinclair & Foodmart, Pendleton. Police responded.
11:02 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Follet Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a restraining order violation.
1 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller on Northeast Main Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, stating a missing person out of Montana just walked into their restaurant, El Primo. Deputies responded, and the missing man’s family was notified and came to pick him up.
1:21 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of fraud/forgery.
1:45 p.m. A caller reported an assault at High Desert Cannabis, Pendleton. Police responded and made an arrest.
1:58 p.m. A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak to an officer to know how drugs are tested, such as on a piece of paper. An officer spoke with the woman.
2:06 p.m. A caller on Southeast Fourth Street, Hermiston, reported she checked in at a motel at 4 a.m. and stuff was all over the carpet in her room, the trash bin was full and the room needed fresh bedding.
2:41 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Sixth Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
2:52 p.m. A caller on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported her husband has done a lot of things to her and she came home to find her door open and things on the floor in her house. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:39 p.m. Boardman police initiated activity on Mount Hood Avenue for a code violation involving a semitrailer parked in a residential zone and blocking the sidewalk.
3:48 p.m. Hermiston police received a complaint about child abuse or neglect.
4:28 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Jennie Avenue on a report of an assault.
4:40 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit responded to Tiger Creek and Mill Creek roads.
7:06 p.m. A 911 caller at Dairy Queen in Pendleton reported a scam.
Tuesday, March 7
12:42 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft at the Umatilla County Community Corrections, 4705 N.W. Pioneer Place.
2:06 a.m. A caller in Seattle reported his parents live at Green Acres RV Park in Irrigon and he received messages they were being held at gunpoint and he had to pay $900. Local law enforcement responded and found everyone was OK and the call was a scam.
9:06 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 600 block of East Main Street.
10:11 a.m. Umatilla police received a report of an assault in the area of L and Seventh streets.
1:10 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on East Hooker Road, Hermiston.
3:28 p.m. A caller in Umatilla reported someone attacked her daughter on the school bus.
3:59 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 400 block of East Sunset Drive.
6:24 p.m. Boardman police received a report from Custom Feed Services about the theft of 10-15 tires worth $10,000. Police took a report.
8:08 p.m. A caller at Castle Rock Apartments, Boardman, reported a trashcan was on fire.
8:51 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the first block of Southeast Seventh Street.
Arrests, citations
March 6
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristopher Neil Robinson, 45, for fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Marsh Asumendi, 25, for possession of burglary tools and theft by receiving.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Matthew Paul Trottier, 40, for felony possession of cocaine.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Niccole Faye Oneel Metcalfe, 40, for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, coercion, vehicle theft, first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and menacing.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Marsh Asumendi, 25, for possession of burglary tools and theft by receiving.
March 7
Hermiston police arrested Matthew Louis Spargo, 39, for violating probation and on 10 counts of violating a restraining order.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Calvin Watts, 33, for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.