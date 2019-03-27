TUESDAY
7:16 a.m. — Emergency services responded to a call for a vehicle on fire about 20 yards off Highway 207 near Echo. Reports indicated a male and female were out of the vehicle.
12:38 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a tall person driving a small bus and taking photos of a residence on the 700 block of Chenowith Street. Police did not find the photographer.
1:11 p.m. — Pendleton fire responded to a small pile on fire near RV’s Storage Center, 1325 N.W. 49th Drive.
1:44 p.m. — A caller in Heppner told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she was the victim of blackmail via email. She also identified a suspect.
4:37 p.m. — A caller complained about someone smoking marijuana in public at Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St., Pendleton. Officers did not find the smoker.
7:02 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Thomas Avenue reported the neighbor’s dog came into his yard and killed his rooster. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave a citation to the dog’s owner, Cody Ray Martin, for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
9:49 p.m. — A caller at the Shell station in Irrigon reported a female attacked a male behind the store. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find anyone.
11:22 p.m. — A caller reported a shop on fire on Hanna Arbuckle Road, Heppner.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Angela Dawn Malbeck, 40, of Kennewick, Washington, for giving false information to law enforcement, felony methamphetamine possession and on a warrant. Tribal officers during the same incident also arrested Tyus James Wright, 23, for a probation violation, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Anthony Jones, 41, for domestic abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.