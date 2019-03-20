TUESDAY
8:19 a.m. — The Pendleton parks supervisor asked police to contact people burning pallets in the barbecue pits at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave.
8:49 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report about graffiti in the alley between East Main Street and Southeast Third Street.
10:32 a.m. — An anonymous caller on Walla Walla Street, Umatilla, complained about residents putting their weeds and leaves in the road.
11:48 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s office took a report for animal neglect on Wildwood Lane, Umatilla.
12:19 p.m. — Callers reported one man was punching another outside the Hermiston Dairy Queen on the Dogwood Avenue side of the building.
1:28 p.m. — Three dogs – a Chihuahua, a Dachshund, and a mix — chased a small child on North Hunt Street, Athena.
3:18 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call for an assault on Covina Court.
3:29 p.m. — A Hermiston caller on West Orchard Avenue reported a 23-year-old woman was having an asthma attack and a male was withholding her inhaler.
3:58 p.m. — A Umatilla resident on Tyler Avenue reported a teenage boy at about 8:30 the previous night knocked on the door and asked for a pair of pants because he ripped his while playing. She said she found this suspicious, did not open the door and told him the pants she had would not fit him.
8:29 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles were going in and out of a burned-out structure on South Cherry Street, Ione, and may have taken items.
11:49 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Trail Apartments, 295 Boardman Ave. N.E., Boardman, on a 911 report of 60-year-old man who fell and may have broken his leg.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Thomas Eugene Satterwhite, 36, of Pendleton, for violating probation, resisting arrest, second-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joseph Troy Johnson, 33, of Pendleton, for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans, 34, and Andrew Thorn Brandon Williams, 21, for first-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft.
•Pendleton police arrested Bryce Devon Dickinson, 25, of Pendleton, on numerous charges of theft and fraud.
Pendleton police Chief Stuart Roberts reported Dickinson is the suspect in an early- to mid-February mail theft from the 900 block of Southwest 30th Street, which included a $300 gift card and a credit card application.
“The gift card was used at various businesses throughout town,” Roberts said, “while the credit card application of successfully submitted/received. Approximately $9,000 worth of fraudulent credit card transactions were completed in/around Pendleton.”
Roberts also reported also Dickinson is the suspect in a March 4 theft from Walmart for scanning items in self-checkout and leaving without paying. Police booked Dickinson into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton on the following: one count of mail theft; one count of second-degree theft; one count of third-degree theft; 13 counts of credit card fraud; 13 counts of identity theft; and one count of aggravated identity theft. He remains behind bars in lieu of $280,250 bail.
