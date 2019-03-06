TUESDAY
7:36 a.m. - An employee at the Pendleton Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, asked for police to trespass a male who had been in the restroom for 15 minutes. Police cited the person.
8:43 a.m. - A caller on Highway 74, Ione, reported possible animal abuse to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
9:51 a.m. - Staff at NW Farm Supply, 80411 N. Highway 395, Hermiston, reported a female in a green trench coat caused a disturbance and wanted law enforcement to trespass her.
10:24 a.m. - A 911 caller reported harassment at the Chuckwagon Cafe, 81027 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.
1:10 p.m. - A man who dropped his wallet at the Lexington Sinclair station called Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report his debit card was being used and wanted to submit a fraud report while attempting to cancel all his cards.
3:56 p.m. - Hermiston police were called to a fight reported at Riverfront Park, 302 S.W. 23rd St.
4:58 p.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about a dog on El Monte Street.
6:41 p.m. - A passerby reported laundry on fire on a sidewalk on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston. Hermiston police took a report.
9:47 p.m. - A caller reported a vehicle slid off Interstate 84 at the milepost 207 off ramp, Pendleton.
10:25 p.m. - Hermiston police investigated a report of three gunshots in the vicinity of the recycling center on West Ridgeway Avenue, but found no shooters.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Umatilla Tribal Police made the following arrests:
Tyler Alan Close, 19, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment and assault of a public safety officer.
Veronica Jayne Hall, 22, for theft, criminal trespass, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Cecelia Jewel Crawford, 23, for criminal trespass, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
