TUESDAY
6 a.m. - A caller complained about drivers disregarding the stop sign at Northeast 10th Street and Main Avenue, Irrigon. Nine out of 10 drivers ran the sign, the caller said, and the other performed a “California stop.” The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on the problem.
12:01 p.m. - A 23-year-old Hermiston man tried to buy a gun at the Hermiston Bi-Mart until the state’s background check flagged him for having an arrest warrant out of Nevada. He left the store by the time Oregon State Police arrived.
12:22 p.m. - Umatilla police handled a complaint about prohibited parking on E Street and minutes later responded to a parking complaint at Raymond Street and Dean Avenue.
4:21 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a vehicle break-in in progress at B & M Mobile Home Court, 2903 N.E. Riverside Ave., Pendleton.
7:43 p.m. - A pair of Brookings residents crashed in a Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle hit a patch of ice on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 241. The driver, a 29-year-old man, overcorrected and drove into the snow-covered shoulder, where the car flipped onto its side. The wreck blocked part of the lane, and while the driver was not injured, the passenger, a 27-year-old woman, hit her head in the crash. An ambulance from Union County took her to the hospital in La Grande for evaluation, Wagontire Towing, La Grande, hauled the Toyota, and police gave the driver a ride to the towing company.
9:44 p.m. - A man told the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office he needed to go to a Meacham residence to get his guns but the occupants were not likely to allow that. He said he wanted to talk to a deputy about his options.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Donald Allen Cowden, 39, of Milton-Freewater, for misdemeanors of domestic violence assault and harassment.
•Hermiston police arrested Emerson A. Espinoza Alvarenga, 20, of Hermiston, for two counts of first-degree sodomy.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office that day charged Alvarenga with the two counts, according to state court records, and he pleaded not guilty. Circuit Judge Gregory Baxter of Baker County presided over the arraignment.
A grand jury indicted Alvarenga on the charges on March 7, according to court documents, alleging that on two occasions in early November 2018 he had a girl younger than 12 perform oral sex on him in her bedroom. Baxter set Alvarenga's bail at $50,000. The case has a pre-trial conference on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.