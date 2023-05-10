Monday, May 8
2:33 a.m. Boardman firefighters responded to Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, after a caller reported someone told him someone set his car on fire. The caller stated their sister-in-law could be responsible.
10:27 a.m. Umatilla police responded to United States Postal Service on Sixth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:10 a.m. A 911 caller at Columbia River Ranch, Boardman, reported an assault that happened April 27 and requested a deputy contact them. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:40 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight. Police issued a citation.
1:50 p.m. A caller on Highway 395, Hermiston, reported there’s a large motor home that’s been parked in the parking lot for the past three days with someone sleeping in it. The caller stated they would like an officer to have them move. Hermiston police responded.
3:48 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Dutch Bros. on a report of trespassing. Police issued a citation.
6:41 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Fourth and Oldfield streets on a report of gunshots.
8:35 p.m. A caller on East Third Street, Irrigon, made a noise complaint against her neighbor who keeps revving their motorcycle and whose dogs keep barking. The woman called back to say her husband had a talk with the neighbor resolved the issue.
10:39 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary on North Ott Road, Hermiston.
11:02 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Landmark Tax Service on Southwest Court Avenue on a report of a subject down.
Tuesday, May 9
12:01 a.m. Someone came into the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to advise of a scam in which they almost sent $1,600 for some ferrets to be shipped to Nevada from a business named Sarah’s Ferret Tree, in Richmond in Wheeler County. They stated the scam was taking place over Facebook, and after they had done some research they found the animals are in Europe. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office referred them to another agency.
4:28 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to Highway 207 near milepost 14 about 4 miles south of Hermiston for a Chevrolet Impala that crashed into three cows on the road.
An ambulance took the driver, Michele Marie Hams, 57, of Heppner, to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
The area is open range, according to OSP. The cows were injured and belonged to Beef Northwest. Local farmers dispatched the cows.
5:26 a.m. Umatilla police took a report of the theft of a vehicle on Pine Tree Avenue.
11:21 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northstar Storage Facility, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
11:42 a.m. Umatilla police received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Walla Walla Street for children who had not been to school in more than 10 days.
1:12 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a bicycle from the parking lot at Red Tea Garden, Milton-Freewater.
1:30 p.m. A caller on West Gettman Road, Hermiston, reported a horse she just bought from Davis County, California, is very sick and in bad shape and would like a deputy to call her back. She stated the vet had been out to look at the horse.
2:06 p.m. A caller on Northeast 10th Street, Irrigon, reported someone shattered a window in his truck yesterday around 2 p.m., and it also happened to someone else’s vehicle in the area. The caller stated they think someone is shooting at cars with a pellet gun. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:23 p.m. Boardman police took a report on Southeast Jenny Avenue of the illegal dumping of three mattresses in a vacant lot nearby.
7:30 p.m. A caller reported gunshots in the area of Johnson and Lamarr Gulch roads.
8:29 p.m. A caller on Gooseberry Road, Ione, reported someone killed two of her daughter’s goats and a third goat is severely injured with a gunshot wound to the jaw. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Wednesday, May 10
8:32 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
May 8
Oregon State Police at 6:15 p.m. responded to a callout for the theft of a Hyundai Santa Fe from Pendleton possibly en route to Milton-Freewater. An OSP trooper spotted the car heading north on Highway 11 and stopped it near milepost 26.
The driver, Jimmy Keith Birdwell, 41, admitted his girlfriend owns the car, according to state police, and the trooper arrested him for vehicle theft and on felony probation violation.
May 9
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ty Arron Hall, 43, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and menacing.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Christopher David Krolick, 35, for assault and domestic abuse, both felonies.
