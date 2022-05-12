Monday, May 9
6:04 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report from the 400 block of Northwest Second Avenue of the theft on a work truck, trailer, riding and push mowers and various landscaping tools overnight. Police obtained video and are investigating.
9:06 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to MJ’s Labor Services Inc., 81822 Highway 395, Umatilla, for a burglary. The sheriff’s office took a report.
9:44 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a fight on Northeast 10th Street.
10:20 a.m. — A caller at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette St., Umatilla, reported a stolen golf cart. Umatilla police responded.
12:07 p.m. — A caller said she was out of town for a few weeks but lives on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston, and wanted to know what options she has so her son’s girlfriend does not go to her home.
12:47 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
4:28 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 10 block of Northeast 11th Avenue reported the theft of license plates from their carport within the past week.
4:45 p.m. — A Pendleton resident on Southeast Ninth Street reported a $400 fraud on her Door Dash.
6:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way.
6:51 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Court Place, Pendleton, reported a transient male just shot at their house with a BB gun. Police responded and made an arrest.
7:53 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
8:49 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Earl Street, Stanfield, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:27 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Patriot Heights housing development, 155 Valor Ave., Stanfield, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, May 10
7:36 a.m. — A 911 caller at Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, made a theft complaint. Police are investigating.
8:46 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a burglary on Southwest Isaac Avenue. Police took a report.
12:34 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about child abuse/neglect.
1:23 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report from the 1000 block of South Mill Street of a person placing graffiti and breaking equipment. Police are investigating.
4:01 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stafford Hansell Government Center, 915 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston, on a report of a bomb threat.
4:46 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of North First Place on a burglary call. Police took a report.
6:09 p.m.— A Milton-Freewater resident on the 100 block of Northeast 14th Avenue reported the theft of a package that was in the mailbox.
7:29 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Space Age Fuel, 77522 Highway 207, Hermiston, after a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance.
8:17 p.m. — A caller reported on Southwest 29th Street, Pendleton, children were left unattended for the last hour.
11:59 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a burglary call.
Arrests, citations
May 9
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Wayne Music, 63, for three counts of second-degree criminal trespass and one count each of menacing, pointing a firearm at another and second-degree criminal mischief.
May 10
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jiles Duane Michels, 44, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal trespass, felon in possession of a weapon and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Boardman police arrested James David Mitchell Town, 30, for second-degree burglary, failure to report as a sex offender and a probation violation.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Cody Scott O’Grady, 32, for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon and violating probation.
