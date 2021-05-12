MONDAY
1:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Coppinger Lane in Echo.
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Second Avenue in Pendleton.
7:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
10:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fifth Street in Hermiston.
12:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
1:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
3:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Carter Drive in Hermiston.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Ninth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Alexander Alton Moore, 21, on three counts, including violating probation, resisting arrest and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Walter McBride Roberts III, 28, on 13 counts, including four counts of failing to appear in court, two counts of violating probation, two counts of hit and run, one count of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangering and one count of driving with a suspended license.
