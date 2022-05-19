Monday, May 16
12:49 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, complained about his neighbors playing music too loud. He said he was frustrated because they woke up and he has to be at work in the morning and this is an ongoing problem. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the neighbor turned down the volume.
7:19 a.m. — A property owner on West Fourth Road, Irrigon, reported a raccoon was in their pasture and appeared “to be in bad shape” and maybe had rabies.
2:30 p.m. — A caller reported his new tenant at Baltimore Apartments, 180 N.W. Baltimore St., Heppner, was the victim of a robbery that occurred late at night. Morrow County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating.
3:19 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriffs’ Office received another call about Baltimore Apartments, Heppner. The previous caller reported the suspect from the other report broke into another apartment and now many items are missing.
8:25 p.m. — A resident on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street, Miilton-Freewater, reported their vehicle was keyed/scratched while they were away from it. Local security video may provide some suspect information.
Tuesday, May 17
7:13 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Cedar Street on a report of harassment.
8:24 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s officers located graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, 79393-79499 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, and took a report.
10:07 a.m. — A woman told Hermiston police she would like to talk to an officer about her ex, who keeps calling her at work and texting.
10:57 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a verbal domestic disturbance on West Laird Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — Hermiston police and a crisis team responded to a resident who was suffering mental/emotional duress.
12:56 p.m. — A caller at Umatilla Wildlife Refuge off Ferry Road and Third Street, Umatilla, reported seeing a sick deer on the nature trail near the fountain. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office referred the caller to another agency.
1:39 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 1500 block of Southwest Goodwin Place.
1:55 p.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity for active graffiti at Third Street and Cline Avenue.
3:01 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Highland Avenue and Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
4:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Cartwright Avenue for a domestic disturbance.
5:35 p.m. — A caller at a city park of an unknown address in Adams, reported that this morning when he was driving his school bus he went to pick up about 30 children from a bus stop. The caller stated there was an adult male at the stop that interacted with the children but none of the children knew him. The caller is requesting an officer look into this.
5:42 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 400 block of Robbins Street reported new graffiti on their fence and house. Police are investigating.
6:36 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about three transients in an alley on East Oregon Avenue, Hermiston. The caller said she did not want them there. Police responded and issued a warning.
7:13 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street for a domestic disturbance.
11:44 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Street for a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
May 17
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kendra Margaret Sohappy, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eduardo Perez Ruiz, 35, for third-degree assault.
May 18
• Pilot Rock police arrested Michael Glen Wilson, 33, for felony strangulation, felony fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.