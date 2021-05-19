MONDAY
7:31 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Locust Street and Brownell Boulevard in Umatilla.
2:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
2:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Rothrock Road in Adams.
TUESDAY
9:01 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of an assault on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Gustavo Solorzano, 19, on four counts, including felony counts of attempting to elude or flee law enforcement and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Sarah Evalena Clark, 41, on three counts, including one count of reckless driving, one count of reckless endangering, and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Ulises Echevarria-Molina, 37, on three felony counts, including the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, the unlawful delivery of cocaine and the possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
