Monday, May 23
3:13 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street on a report of a burglary.
6:16 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported a person she is involved in court action with was making fake profiles and commenting on her Facebook page.
6:18 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 600 block of West Standard Avenue. Police took a report.
9:33 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported her neighbor is not caring for 14 beehives and the bees are a nuisance in the neighborhood and dangerous to her grandchildren, who are allergic to bee venom.
11:42 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to S & K Mini-Storage, 503 S.W. Eighth St., on a complaint about a burglary.
2:28 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a male on West Standard Avenue who was threatening people and demanding money. He wore a cowboy hat, dark grey sweatpants and a long sleeve grey shirt.
3:23 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at at Tum-A-lum Lumber, 2470 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
3:25 p.m. — Staff at Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, 330 N.E. 10th St., Irrigon, reported someone left graffiti on the building and asked to speak with a Morrow County sheriff's deputy.
4:37 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of her red 1984 Toyota Land Cruiser and trailer from her front yard on Northwest Water Street, Heppner. She said the suspect could be her ex-husband. Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded.
4:44 p.m. — A resident on Southwest 14th Street, Pendleton, reported their daughter was attacking her boyfriend.
5:29 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Southeast Court Place, Pendleton, reported the neighbor's husky was out howling again.
Tuesday, May 24
7:26 a.m. — A caller at Prairie Wood Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla, reported a burglary.
8:03 a.m. — A caller at Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., Umatilla, reported someone drilled a hole in a fuel tank.
9:46 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about harassment at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St. Police are investigating.
12:11 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a fight at Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second Ave., Milton-Freewater.
1:31 p.m. — A caller along interstate 84 in Boardman reported he just got out of the hospital and could not find his red Toyota Corolla. Oregon State Police on May 19 tagged the vehicle for removal but did not have a record of it being towed.
4:06 p.m. — An employee of Lorena's Auto Sales, 330 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, reported a person wrote a bad check for a car.
Arrests, citations
May 23
Hermiston police arrested Jeremy Clayton Bergstad, 42, for third-degree assault and menacing.
Pendleton police arrested Edgar Castaneda Gomez, 28, for vehicle theft, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and on a warrant.
May 24
Umatilla police arrested Yair Alexander Andrade Duarte, 21, for probation violations and supplying contraband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.