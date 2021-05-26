MONDAY
8:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Americold on Cottonwood Bend Road in Hermiston.
10:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Baggett Lane in Hermiston.
11:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
10:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Furnish Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
7:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at grain elevators at the intersection of Birch Creek and Elliot roads in Milton-Freewater.
8:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
10:43 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
2:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Umatilla Marina on Third Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Dean Robert Grove, 70, on five felony counts, including one count of first-degree rape of a female under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Levi Wayne Demille, 36, on one felony count of first-degree sexual abuse.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Addison Darrel Larsen, 20, on one count of the unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Darby Joe Scott, 38, on two counts, including one felony count of strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaren Antheny Rivera Barrera, 29, on one felony count of violating parole, one misdemeanor count of violating probation, one misdemeanor count of second-degree theft, one felony count of strangulation, one count of menacing and one count of fourth-degree assault.
