Monday, May 1
7:40 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of the theft of a vehicle on Lefore Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:59 a.m. A caller on South First Street, Athena, reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
10:22 a.m. A caller reported a dog was injured in the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Highway 207, Heppner.
10:46 a.m. A caller reported a large stray dog in a neighbor's yard on Estate Loop, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded and issued a warning.
11:12 a.m. A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff's Office a neighbor told her people were trespassing on her property on Washington Lane, Irrigon. She asked for a deputy to go check it out.
11:48 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast 10th Street on a report of a disturbance.
12:25 p.m. A Boardman police officer responded to Bella Vista Estates, Boardman, for a code violation involving garage sales signs left around the city.
1:12 p.m. A resident at Bella Vista Estates, Boardman, reported her neighbor's dog was in her yard again and day care children were afraid to go outside.
3:29 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect.
4:03 p.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to report his wife and him received a package in the mail they had to sign for and the tape on it looked strange and there is no sender information. The man asked if they could have the package tested for some kind of drug.
4:10 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Sixth Street on a report of a man harassing his coworker. Police were unable to locate the man.
4:19 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
5:09 p.m. Pilot Rock police responded to Southeast Douglas Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:40 p.m. A caller on West Main Street, Echo, reported a burglary. Stanfield police advised the caller.
7:40 p.m. A resident at Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, reported someone tried to break through their back door. She asked for a Morrow County sheriff's deputy to contact her.
Tuesday, May 2
4:41 a.m. A resident at Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported a male and female were shouting outside the building. Local law enforcement responded.
5:41 a.m. A 911 caller on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported someone was trying to kill her aunt. Local law enforcement responded.
8:13 a.m. Hermiston police responded to East Main Street on a report of a burglary.
8:29 a.m. A caller reported her son saw someone stealing gravel at Southeast 14th Street and Hard Place, Irrigon.
8:33 a.m. Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a fight.
9:37 a.m. A caller at Oregon Trail Mini Storage, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
9:53 a.m. Hermiston police responded to East Main Street after receiving a stalking complaint.
10:35 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast 10th Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
12:03 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight. Police issued a citation.
12:55 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report from Heppner High School about two students who got into a fight. Ons suffered a cut to the face but declined medical help. Both students were waiting for a deputy at the school's office.
1:48 p.m. Pendleton police responded Gordon's Electric on a report of a burglary.
2:20 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:34 p.m. Stanfield police received a report of a restraining order violation on North Wayne Street. Police responded and made an arrest.
4:36 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Ellis Avenue on a report of a fight. Police took a report.
6:10 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest Seventh Street on a report of an armed subject.
7:43 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Fifth Street on a report of shots being fired. Police made an arrest.
9:54 p.m. A caller reported a grass fire in an empty lot on Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, across from Green Acres RV Park. Emergency services responded.
Arrests, citations
May 2
Pendleton police arrested Sidney Edward Pratt, 59, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
