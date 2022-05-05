Monday, May 2
12:08 a.m. — A caller on West Oregon Lane, Irrigon, reported hearing 10 gunshots. Local law enforcement and Oregon State Police responded and did not find anything suspicious or related to a shooting.
8:37 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater city employee reported finding fresh graffiti on the 200 block of Dehaven Street and then on the 10 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.
11:45 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of North Columbia Street reported a male and female were attempting to steal multiple items, which were recovered. Police are investigating.
12:52 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of a vehicle within the last week from East Third Street, Ione.
3:02 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street on a report of harassment.
4:19 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block Elzora Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone broke into his vehicle while he was working and took items. Police responded, took a report and entered the stolen items into state and national systems.
5:10 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of his black trailer that was at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road, Boardman. He said the theft may have happened April 27 or 28.
7:11 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., for a domestic disturbance.
8:14 p.m. — A caller reporting finding an injured baby owl on the side of East Highway 720, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
8:41 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Thielsen Street, Echo, for a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, May 3
12:20 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast 19th Street, on a report of goats at large near the railroad tracks. The goats were gone when police arrived.
2:31 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 for an assault involving a 38-year-old woman who suffered a head injury.
3:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street for a fight. Police issued a citation.
4:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:46 p.m. — A 911 caller at Zhen’s Jade Garden, 502 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, reported a kitchen fire broke out. Emergency agencies responded.
5:37 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti on Burns, James and West Ferndale roads, in Milton-Freewater, where a juvenile was spray painting on the road.
6 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
9:33 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., for a theft complaint. Police took a report.
9:44 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., on a report of an assault.
10:07 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, reported hearing shots fired. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
May 3
• Hermiston police arrested Elvis Desmon Lockwood, 26, for second-degree assault.
