MONDAY
3:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Port View Apartments on Columbia Avenue Northeast in Boardman.
9:02 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on St. Anthony Way in Pendleton.
9:22 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at North Slope Mobile Home Park on North Lucy Street in Stanfield.
9:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon.
11:53 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Normal Street in Weston.
2:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
TUESDAY
6:27 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
3:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
10:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
11:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on D Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Rene Landeros Montes, 31, on one felony count of fourth-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jacoah Devin Scott, 22, on two counts, including one felony count of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of menacing.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31, on six misdemeanor counts, including three counts of failing to appear in court, one count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one count of first-degree criminal trespassing, and one count of resisting arrest.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Gabriel Ivan Arriaga, 18, on one felony count of first-degree forgery, one misdemeanor count of third-degree theft and one misdemeanor count of harassment.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Wayne Martin, 39, on five counts, including one felony count of attempting to commit a crime, one count of reckless endangering, one count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of interfering with a peace officer.
