TUESDAY
3:49 a.m. - A caller reported multiple suspicious people were walking near a house on West Seventh Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
6:34 a.m. - An Irrigon man reported he kicked his girlfriend out of his residence, but she never left and tried to start a physical fight with him. He stated she told him she would call the cops and claim he hit her. The caller said the girlfriend’s daughter saw the whole confrontation and he would be waiting in his pickup for law enforcement.
9:18 a.m. - A caller told Hermiston police someone stole a bucket of strawberry plants out of the back of his pickup while he was parked at Walmart, 1350 N. First St.
9:21 a.m. - Stanfield police received a report of a restraining order violation on South Wayne Street, Stanfield.
11:48 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a vehicle theft at My Own Auto Sales and Rentals, 4314 Westgate.
1:41 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street.
1:59 p.m. - A Weston resident on South Broad Street told the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office her neighbor removed an orange Ford Courier pickup from her property. She said she believes she owns the vehicle because it was on the property when she bought the house and now it is across the street.
5:19 p.m. - A Boardman caller said she needed help stopping her alcoholism and with getting into a treatment facility. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office referred the call to Community Counseling Solutions.
5:26 p.m. - Pendleton emergency agencies responded to a car fire behind a home on Southwest 20th Street across from the Safeway store. The 911 caller reported everyone was out of the car.
5:30 p.m. - A caller reported someone spray-painted “Kelseys corner” on property near Elk Trail Lane and Blake Ranch Road, Heppner. The Morrow County Sherif’s Office is investigating.
7:20 p.m. - An Irrigon resident on Southeast Utah Avenue reported the driver of a white Jeep continues to harass him and twice during the day drove by the house and flipped him off. The caller said the next time this guy acts up, he will take action. He also said he did not want a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact him because he was “tired of hearing excuses.”
8:03 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a possibly intoxicated male was in the middle of South Glendening Street, Stanfield.
8:23 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for child abuse/neglect.
9:44 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police found graffiti on the 200 block of De Haven Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.