TUESDAY
12:28 a.m. - Staff at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 970 W. Juniper Ave., Hermiston, told police a 78-year-old man suffered a mental break and kicked and hit employees.
8:08 a.m. - A Heppner resident reported his daughter was the victim of an assault, and the assailants also took her groceries. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the father said his daughter was most concerned with getting back her groceries. The deputy said she would need to make report regarding the assault.
10:34 a.m. - A resident of West Tamarack Avenue, Hermiston, reported the theft of a $150 lawn decoration.
2:39 p.m. - An anonymous person entered the Hermiston Police Department, slid a wallet through the window and only reported finding it "on a road" before taking off.
4:22 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, and made an arrest.
5:28 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident told the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office he reported the theft of his vehicle last week to the Milton-Freewater Police Department. He talked with the police Tuesday, he said, and found out the sheriff’s office knows where his vehicle is. He said he wanted a call from a deputy about that.
11:40 p.m. - A 911 caller on Southwest Kepley Circle, Pendleton, reported a male tried to break into a vehicle and then ran toward nearby Olney Cemetery. Police looked but did not find anyone suspicious.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Jordan Matthew McMann, 28, of Pendleton, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•The Washington State Patrol arrested Kristie E. Johnson, 61, of Umatilla, for driving under the influence and failure to use a seat belt. According to the state patrol, Johnson was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback on Interstate 82 when she crashed on the westbound side about 13 miles south of Kennewick. The Subaru struck the guardrail and rolled into the median. The crash totaled the vehicle and injured Johnson, and an ambulance took her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland.
