MONDAY
12:23 p.m. — Pendleton police gave a warning after they were called to Stillman Park, 403 S.E. Byers Ave., for a disturbance.
2:01 p.m. — A fight at Northwest 15th Street, Pendleton, brought Pendleton police to the scene.
4:56 p.m — A caller at the KOA campground, 1375 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, complained of a vehicle break-in and possible fraud.
TUESDAY
3:18 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male assaulting a female at a residence on Brace Road, Irrigon. A deputy and local officer arrived, and the female denied any assault.
9:37 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Northeast Main Avenue complained about the neighbor’s dog running loose again. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned the dog’s owner the next violation would result in a citation.
10:34 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office checked on possible code violations at Northwest Equipment Sales Inc., 78273 Westland Road, Hermiston.
10:55 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 Pioneer Drive, Heppner, on a report a man refused to leave a woman’s residence and the situation “may get physical.” The person left while law enforcement were there and nothing got physical.
11:27 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a car prowl on Southwest Hailey Place.
12:13 p.m. — A 911 caller at Bombing Range Road and Highway 730, Boardman, asked for help for a co-worker who cut open his leg. Emergency services responded and an ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
3:09 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of Southwest Sage Drive on the report of an assault.
5:00 p.m. — One person was arrested when Pendleton police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Southeast Fourth Street.
8:59 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Riverside Avenue complained about five youths hanging out near her house and riding bicycles up her driveway. She added she asked them to leave.
11:23 p.m. — A resident of Southeast Second Street, Pendleton, reported a prowler, but police were unable to locate anyone lurking in the area.
