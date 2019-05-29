TUESDAY
12:43 a.m. — A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, called 911 and reported a male came onto his property and assaulted him with a plastic light saber. Where’s a Jedi knight when you need her?
10:37 a.m. — A caller reported someone is dumping black water from their trailer at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, and the stench stretches a distance away.
11:59 a.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti at Southwest Goodwin Place.
12:21 p.m. — A Lexington caller reported someone poisoned his dog during the night and he has an idea who did it.
3:38 p.m. — A 911 caller reported someone stole his maroon Chevrolet Impala from West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, and headed toward Old River Road on Southwest 11th Street.
4:20 p.m. — A caller reported finding a backpack containing knives and a hatchet in the dugout at the softball field at North Main and Commercial streets, Adams.
4:25 p.m. — A caller at Stateline Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, called 911 and said a white female in a black-and-white striped dress was carrying a United States flag down the middle of the road and yelling obscenities.
5:34 p.m. — Irrigon residents reported they got back their car someone stole, and they found a gun inside it. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the gun was an Airsoft.
10:08 p.m. — The manager of Pendleton Square Apartments Phase One, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, reported someone entered an apartment belonging to a resident who recently died, and there is screaming coming from inside. The manager asked for an officer to meet her in front of the apartment.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Cassandra Renee Cortez, 35, of Pendleton, for first-degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument and identity theft, all felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.