TUESDAY
4:41 a.m. - An Ione resident on South Birch Street reported a male stranger with a shotgun was outside the home.
7:13 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about two potato trucks parked in an unauthorized area and several more code violations at a site on Southwest Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon.
8:09 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for seven broken windows in a building on the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue.
8:35 a.m. - A resident on Van Buren Drive, Umatilla, reported someone several days ago pulled over in front of his house and left the vehicle to block part of his driveway.
9:40 a.m. - Emergency services responded to a fifth-wheel trailer on fire at Hilltop Manor, the mobile home park at 19 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
11:54 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1800 block of North First Place.
1:03 p.m. - A horse blocked a vehicle at West Ballou Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, but left before law enforcement arrived.
3:45 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance at Northwest Sixth Street and West Hermiston Avenue.
4:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1600 block of Southgate Place on a report of possible child abuse, but officers did not find anything.
4:17 p.m. - A vehicle with a crane took out wires east of the intersection of Highway 730 and Highway 395, Umatilla.
4:29 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for the theft of a vehicle from Southeast Court Avenue and 17th Street.
5:22 p.m. - A third-party 911 caller reported someone hit a male with a baseball bat on Vincent Lane, Hermiston. The caller also said the victim was conscious.
6:01 p.m. - A resident of Riverview Mobile Estates, 2712 N.E. Riverside Drive, Pendleton, reported two people were in her house fighting and they fight all the time. The caller said the pair just fought and left on foot.
7:34 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile theft at Tollgate Shopping Center, 62393 Highway 204, Weston.
8:37 p.m. - Callers at Heppner Family Foods, 238 N. Main St., Heppner, reported a 20-something female was talking to herself and smoking on a glass pipe.
9:19 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of West Joseph Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Mark C. Gustafson, 44, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Oregon State Police arrested Gary C. Carver, 42, of Gresham, for DUII. Police later cited Carver for the offense and released him.
Log In
