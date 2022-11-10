Monday, Nov. 7
1:08 a.m. — A 911 caller on Tutuilla Church Road, Pendleton, reported there was a woman at her front door that said someone is chasing her. Police responded.
6:36 a.m. — A caller reported he was hunting in Umatilla and had killed a branch antler bull elk during a spike only season. An Oregon State Poice Fish and Wildlife trooper responded and investigated. The trooper verified it was a smaller three-by-four bull elk. The hunter received a warning for the incident, the elk was salvaged and the meat was donated to the Ukiah School District.
7:39 a.m. — A 911 caller at Umatilla High School reported gunshots. Umatilla police responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
7:49 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Electric on a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.
10:06 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to MJ’s Labor Contractors Inc., off Highway 395, in Hermiston on a report of a burglary.
10:13 a.m. — A resident on Southeast 13th Street, Irrigon, reported her husband’s Jeep’s back window was smashed. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
2:20 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 18th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:07 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a restraining order violation at City Auto Sales in Hermiston.
3:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an assault.
4:37 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a graffiti at Trailhead Park on Westgate.
5:32 p.m. — A real estate broker reported someone tried to break into a vacant residence on Rand Road, Irrigon.
7:57 p.m. — A patient who ran a drill into their thumb walked into the Boardman ambulance hall. An ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:09 p.m. — A caller on West Second Street, Ione, reported a male’s dog came after her, so she yelled at the dog, and the male came over the fence and got in her face and yelled at and threatened her. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, determined there was no crime and warned the male for having a dog as a public nuisance.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
3:56 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Highway 395, milepost 8B, in Umatilla, on a report of a single vehicle rollover. The driver was northbound on the highway and tried to avoid a deer on the road but struck the leg of the animal and lost control of the vehicle. Emergency agencies responded and freed the driver. An ambulance took the driver, who did not have apparent injuries, to a local hospital.
5:54 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report about graffiti at the Vert Auditorium.
11:21 a.m. — A caller on Eastregaard Road and Wilson Lane, in Boardman, reported there was one red bull and two cows (one red and the other black) in the road headed toward the irrigation ditch on Eastregaard Road.
11:31 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Cottonwood Loop, Boardman, on a report of a fight.
11:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital on a report of an assault.
11:54 a.m. — Local emergency agencies responded to Root and Wilson lanes on a report of a two-vehicle crash and subsequent fire. No one was injured.
3:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest 12th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
3:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
4:41 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to North Ott Road, in Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
4:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Water Street in Weston reported a burglary. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
6:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fifth Street on a report of a disturbance involving domestic violence.
7:39 p.m. — A 911 caller on Cooney Lane, Hermiston, reported a structure fire. Emergency agencies responded.
9:27 p.m. — A caller on Willow Creek Road, in Heppner, reported a vehicle fire. The caller stated the car went off the road and was on fire, and the driver has injuries and is staggering in the road. Local emergency services responded.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 7
Hermiston police arrested Annette Marie Greiner, 51, for first-degree theft of a firearm.
Nov. 8
Pendleton police arrested Juan Luis Rodriguez, 49, for violating a restraining order.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Ramon Villagomez Lopez, 23 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
