Monday, Nov. 8
7:59 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on West Main Street.
10:12 a.m. — A Walla Walla resident reported the theft of their vehicle on the 800 block of Northeast Third Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
11:40 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a assault at the intersection of Northwest 13th Street and West Hartley Avenue.
2:47 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave.
3:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest Eighth Street.
3:32 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Western Express on 28810 Stafford Hansel Road, Hermiston.
4:48 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Carolina Road.
5:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of West Theater Lane.
7:51 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 400 block of Northwest Eighth Street.
9:18 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Eighth Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
720 a.m. — A caller reported a fire in a large garbage container at Castle Rock Apartments, Boardman, on Tatone Street Southwest.
11:35 a.m. — A resident on East Coe Avenue, Stanfield, reported someone entered their home while it was unoccupied and moved items around, but nothing seemed to be missing.
2:16 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a reported crash near milepost 210 on Interstate 84. The crash occurred when a sedan swerved off the interstate and rolled. Medics transported the driver and passenger to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for their injuries.
2:50 p.m. — A caller reported a driver pulled into a parking lot on the 100 block of South Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, and struck two parked unoccupied vehicles.
4:21 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an vehicle theft on Highway 204, Weston.
9:18 p.m. — A Milton-Freewarer resident on the 100 block of Southeast Ninth Street reported someone egged their house. A caller at 9:34 p.m. on the 1200 block of Stonewood court, Milton-Freewater reported someone egged their car.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 8
Pendleton police arrested Brian Allen Palmer, 41, for violating a restraining order, harassment and felon in possession of a weapon.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Antonio Gonzalez, 32, for vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Dean Summers, 37, for second-degree burglary, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.
Nov. 9
Hermiston police arrested Andres Chales Lorenzo, 28, for second-degree child neglect, violating probation and failing to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.