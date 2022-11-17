Monday, Nov. 14
10:57 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston. Police responded.
11:07 a.m. — Umatilla police found several sites with graffiti, starting with Van Buren Drive then on Madison Street and last on Seventh Street.
11:55 a.m. — An employee at Umatilla Marina RV Park, Umatilla, requested an officer for theft of services.
3:59 p.m. — A caller at Boardman City Hall reported a white male was across the street, getting undressed and giving people the bird. Boardman police responded but did not spot the male.
4:49 p.m. — A 911 caller at Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, dropped the call. Dispatch called back, a female answered and said she did call but would hang up again. Other callers also reported a disturbance. Local law enforcement responded.
7:32 p.m. — A resident on Second Street Northeast, Boardman, reported a juvenile had bite marks after a fight with his mother. Local law enforcement responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
8:52 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School on a report of a fight.
10:30 a.m. — Irrigon Ambulance Services responded to Southwest Utah Avenue for a 21-year-old female with the left side of her body and face going numb. It was noted the female had right knee surgery on Nov. 8. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:28 p.m. — Boardman Fire Department responded to Juniper Drive on a report of an out of control burn.
2:45 p.m. — Boardman Ambulance Services responded to Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store for a 53-year-old male with a right foot injury with blood.
5:34 p.m. — A caller on South Main Street, Heppner, reported someone tried to break into her residence today, stating there are boxes opened in front of her door and “things thrown about.” Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, took a report and created extra patrols in the area.
5:51 p.m. — Irrigon Ambulance Services responded to Kangaroo Court Lane for a 44-year-old male with sharp pain in his chest and arm. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:23 p.m. — A caller on North Spring Street, Ione, requested a welfare check on his brother, who called him and said that he has been having problems and altercations at home and is currently kicked out. And that he threatened to go back to the residence with a firearm. The caller reported they believe there are kids at the home.
9:19 p.m. — Irrigon Ambulance Services responded to West Oregon Lane for a 17-year-old female who was having trouble breathing, kept fainting and her blood sugars were in the 600s. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 15
Umatilla police arrested Yesenia Maria Lopez, 39, for three counts of first-degree criminal, trespass, two counts of second-degree criminal, trespass, one count of third-degree theft, one count of vehicle theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Ivan Arriaga, 19, for reckless driving, reckless endangering, third-degree theft, third-degree escape and two counts of vehicle theft.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.