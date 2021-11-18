Monday, Nov. 15
1:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a site on Southwest 11th Street for gunshots.
5:27 a.m. — A caller on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary and that someone entered a vehicle.
9:26 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at the Tupper Guard Station on Tupper Lane, Heppner. A vehicle was there and it appeared someone cut locks to the site.
11 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Americas Best Value Inn, 201 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
11:20 a.m. — Pendleton police also found graffiti at Americas Best Value Inn.
12:38 p.m. — A caller on Holdman Road, Helix, reported a burglary.
12:48 p.m. — A member of the Juniper Neighborhood Watch along Highway 37 north of Pendleton reported a burglary.
1:48 p.m. — The Morrow County School District asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to trespass a janitor from all school properties at all times except when he is scheduled to work at Irrigon Elementary School.
2:33 p.m. — A construction crew hit a gas line at East Coe Avenue and North Main Street, Stanfield.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported a tree blocked Sunflower Flat Road and Highway 207 in Heppner.
5:03 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child neglect.
5:56 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported the theft of his vehicle, two microphones, a cellphone and keys from the 100 block of Elzora Street. He also said the vehicle was damaged in the process.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
7:35 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a two-vehicle crash involving injuries at County and Prunedale roads, Milton-Freewater.
9:59 a.m. — Irrigon City Hall reported sending letters to property owners regarding code violations. Three were for properties on Northeast Second Street regarding the accumulation of trash and debris and a trailer in the public right of way. The deadline for cleaning up the areas is Dec. 5. The other three were for allowing people to live in recreational vehicles/campers on Northeast Oregon Avenue. The deadline for stopping that was now.
10:58 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2200 block of Southwest Court Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported a male in his 50s in a semitrailer may be suffering an appendix or gallbladder problem. Emergency services responded, and an ambulance transported the man to a local hospital.
12:19 p.m. — Staff at Murry’s Drug, 217 N Main St., Heppner, reported a man came into the business and wanted to talk with the owner. When staff said the owner was not there, the man flew into a rage and screamed about his wife possibly being out of a job and becoming a traveling nurse.
3:04 p.m. — A resident on El Monte Street, Umatilla, called 911 and reported her boyfriend beat her and slashed the tires on her vehicle.
3:12 p.m. — A caller at Northeast Fourth Street and East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported a male was “hammering” the driver’s side of a red four-door sedan.
5:48 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Highway 11, Weston.
7:27 p.m. — Emergency services received a report of a vehicle that rolled on South Cold Springs Road, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 15
• Pendleton police arrested Kiefer Duane Robison, 18, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and conspiracy, both felonies.
Nov. 16
• Pendleton police arrested Christopher Lee Gonsalves, 33, for felony driving while suspended.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Timothy Golden McMurphy, 35, for felony fleeing and on a parole violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Nov. 17
• Pilot Rock police arrested Carolyn Marie Hall, 59, for fourth-degree assault.
