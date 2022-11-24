Monday, Nov. 21
3:26 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Short Road, in Irrigon, on a report of a man who may have overdosed. An Irrigon ambulance transported one patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
1:36 p.m. — Stanfield police took a report of graffiti at Stor-N-Lok on West Coe Avenue.
4:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported her neighbor’s dog was killing their other dog. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:55 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Walls Road, in Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:19 p.m. — A caller on West Oregon Lane, Irrigon, reported that at about 2 or 3 p.m. a neighbor told her a male was on her property and left with a small orange box. The caller stated the male left in a greed sedan. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:23 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies returned to East Walls Road, in Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
6:35 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Fifth Street, Irrigon, reported a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand due to the accidental discharge of a gun. Emergency agencies responded, and the Irrigon ambulance transported the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:55 a.m. — A city of Umatilla employee reported someone hacked their work computer at Umatilla Marina RV Park.
1:14 p.m. — A caller reported there was possibly a drug house in Irrigon on Knapp Street near Division Street.
1:51 p.m. — A 911 caller at the Umatilla Police Department on Sixth Street reported gunshots. Police responded.
3:39 p.m. — A 911 caller on Willow Creek Road, Heppner, reported someone was on his way to his brother’s residence to cause a disturbance. The caller stated the suspect was probably five minutes away from the residence. The caller reported the suspect was driving a black Toyota pickup and threatening his girlfriend, who was with him. The caller also stated their daughter, who was recently in a car accident, is recovering at the residence and the caller was worried for her. The caller did not know if the suspect had weapons on them. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Edwards Road, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:44 p.m. — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 responded to Washboard Laundry, Hermiston, on a report of a fire. “When crews arrived, they found a dryer unit in the laundromat on fire,” the district posted on its Facebook page, and firefighters “quickly extinguished the flames, removed the burning debris from the building and overhauled the area.”
9:18 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North First Street, Hermiston, on a report of a possible robbery.
10:01 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Follet Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:24 p.m. — A 911 caller on Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, reported there are two individuals on the scene who previously threatened workers there. The pair were gone by the time Morrow County sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 22
Hermiston police arrested Andre Davin Hale, 20, for two counts each of first-degree burglary and interfering with a peace officer.
Boardman police arrested Mario Junior Morales, 39, for second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a peace officer, third-degree theft and first-degree burglary.
