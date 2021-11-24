Monday, Nov. 22
9:43 a.m. — A man came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak to an officer because he was homeless with no place to go.
11:07 a.m. — A caller on Northeast Gladys Drive, Hermiston, complained about a barking dog. An officer responded and issued a warning.
2:04 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Sub Zero Motel, 205 W. First St., Irrigon, reported a male kicked a door in her face. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
7:25 a.m. — A pickup or sports utility vehicle crashed on Highway 207 in Lexington, overturned and ended up in a ditch. The 911 caller reported five or six people were out of the vehicle and injuries were unknown. Local fire and ambulance services responded.
12:40 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Love's Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, on a report of a male in a black trench coat, wearing a “pirate looking hat” and carrying a bedroll was causing a disturbance. Deputies gave the person a ride to Stanfield.
3:09 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rand Road, Irrigon, on a report of a fight.
3:35 p.m. — Pendleton police issued a warning for violating the city's resting law at an empty building on the 100 block of South Main Street.
5:36 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles were playing in the road in Heppner at North Main and Northwest Church streets and she was concerned for their safety because she almost hit them. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and talked to four youths about the situation.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
11:50 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 2400 block of Southwest Court Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
1:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 1000 block of Southwest Court Avenue.
3:10 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property on Kunze Lane, Boardman, after a vehicle crashed through a fence and tore up a field. A sheriff’s deputy cited a man for careless driving.
3:25 p.m. — A resident on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, asked to speak to an officer. She said her next door neighbor died in April and people cleared out everything but her car remains on the street next to her mailbox.
7:13 p.m. — Pendleton police responded Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I, 300 S.W. 28th Drive on a report of an assault. Police issued a citation.
7:40 p.m. — A resident on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported his neighbor was on the wrong side of the fence and shooting at a raccoon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded. The neighbor reported trying to kill the raccoon so it would not continue to suffer.
11:03 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about vehicle theft at Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 22
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jared Russell Burns, 32, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and failure to appear.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Angela Clarice Heay, 25, for misdemeanors of assault and criminal mischief and a felony charge of domestic abuse.
Nov. 23
• Hermiston police arrested Matthew Charles Webb, 35, for two counts of second-degree child neglect and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, all misdemeanors.
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Adrian Coen, 26, for felony strangulation and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, both for domestic violence.
