Monday, Oct. 31
9:49 a.m. — A caller in Ione reported she was a recent victim of sexual harassment and asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy. A deputy responded and took a report.
1:21 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pilot Truck Stop on Highway 395, Stanfield, reported the driver of a white van was driving recklessly in the area. The caller stated the driver was “swerving and flipping people off.” Stanfield police responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:15 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
3:48 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight.
6:50 p.m. – A caller reported “unruly people” were “yelling and screaming” on Second Street Northeast, Boardman. The caller said the people were going to “come back and break in.” Police responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
12:26 a.m. — A 911 caller at People Helping People Pendleton on Westgate, Pendleton, reported seeing flames “4-feet-by-6-feet.” Emergency agencies responded.
2:54 a.m. — Emergency medical services and law enforcement responded to Wilson Road Trailer Park in Boardman on a report of an 18-year-old suffering a possible overdose. An ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
3:43 a.m. — A resident on Southwest Eagle Drive, Boardman, reported her ex-husband entered her home and damaged property. Local law enforcement responded and determined this was a civil matter.
6:54 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on Highway 204, Weston.
7:04 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Coe Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:20 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti on the 1560 building on Second Street.
8:47 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Park Place, Irrigon, reported the theft of their pickup. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations Oct. 31
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Bonnie Jo Crane, 39, for assault and domestic abuse.
Boardman police arrested Ricardo Munoz Rosales, 21, for harassment, interfering with making a report, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear on four counts of punitive contempt of court.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Phillip Charles Greyfox, 49, for assault and domestic abuse.
Nov. 1
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Lawerance Thomas Picard Jr., 30, for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft by receiving and a felony parole violation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.