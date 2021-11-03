Public safety log for Thursday, Nov. 4 Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 19:41 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of North First Place.9:44 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Southeast 15th Street.Tuesday, Nov. 210:31 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 4200 block of Southwest Vista Avenue.2:02 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Highway 204, Weston.9:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of Southwest 33rd Street.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterArrests, citationsNov. 1Hermiston police arrested Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 20, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and violating probation.Nov. 2Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Leonard Paul Polk, 51, for DUII (controlled substance), dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.Pendleton police arrested Shawn Michael Chandler, 44, for vehicle theft and on a post-prison supervision sanction.Hermiston police arrested Aaron Campos, 23, for resisting arrest, third-degree escape, assaulting a public safety officer and failing to appear in court. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pendleton Sanction Supervision Police Crime Criminal Law Prison Theft Drug Burglary Umatilla Tribal Police Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
