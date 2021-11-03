Monday, Nov. 1

9:41 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of North First Place.

9:44 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Southeast 15th Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

10:31 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 4200 block of Southwest Vista Avenue.

2:02 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Highway 204, Weston.

9:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of Southwest 33rd Street.

Arrests, citations

Nov. 1

Hermiston police arrested Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 20, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and violating probation.

Nov. 2

Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Leonard Paul Polk, 51, for DUII (controlled substance), dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.

Pendleton police arrested Shawn Michael Chandler, 44, for vehicle theft and on a post-prison supervision sanction.

Hermiston police arrested Aaron Campos, 23, for resisting arrest, third-degree escape, assaulting a public safety officer and failing to appear in court.

