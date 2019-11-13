TUESDAY
2:06 p.m. — On Indian Lake Road in Pilot Rock, someone was reported missing.
4:24 p.m. — A few loose dogs are reportedly responsible for the death of multiple chickens on Hilltop Road in Boardman.
4:38 p.m. — A missing juvenile was reported on Prickly Pear Drive in Hermiston.
7:14 p.m. — On Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon, a burglary occurred. A caller reported the chain on their back door broken and their front door left unlocked.
9:09 p.m. —A domestic disturbance occurred on East Birch Creek Road in Pilot Rock.
11:51 p.m. — On Elizabeth Drive in Stanfield, a domestic disturbance occurred.
ARRESTS
•Mathew Alvin Dale John was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on Tuesday for a DUII.
