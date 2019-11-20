TUESDAY
5:13 a.m.— On Interstate 84 in Boardman, a vehicle struck a deceased deer. The vehicle was disabled on the side of the highway, but no injuries were incurred.
8:05 a.m.— Someone came to the Hermiston Police Department to report that people are living in a vehicle in a private alleyway behind the library back parking lot. The subjects are making noise at night.
9:08 a.m.— The Hermiston Police Department took a report of a storage unit on Kelli Boulevard that was burglarized. All items were reportedly stolen.
11:21 a.m.— The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation to a driver following a single vehicle accident on I-84 westbound in Boardman. There were no injuries.
12:19 p.m.— The Oregon Department of Transportation reported to the Oregon State Police that road and weather equipment was stolen off of I-84 near mile marker 198.
4:57 p.m.— When dispatch returned an abandoned 911 call from Hermiston, a crying woman answered. She stated her name, and hung up the phone. Dispatch attempted to contact her twice more, to no avail.
6:46 p.m.— On Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon, a woman heard someone trying to kick in her back door while she was showering. She didn’t see anyone, but there is a shoe print on the door. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the incident.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Ryan Duwayne Payne, 40, on six charges, including two counts of fourth-degree assault, a Class C felony.
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Hunter David McKay, 21, for domestic abuse, harassment and menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.