Monday, Oct. 10
5:13 a.m. — Multiple emergency agencies received a report of a vehicle that rolled on Tower Road, Boardman, and trapped a person inside. An ambulance took the patient to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
7:40 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights housing development, 155 Valor Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:36 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
10:38 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight.
10:45 a.m. — A caller at the Umatilla Army Depot, 1778 A St., Hermiston, reported that one of their trucks was broken into. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight.
12:29 p.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to ask if he could claim and take ownership of an abandoned vehicle.
1:30 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at Mckenzie Park at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street, Hermiston. Police responded and took a report.
1:31 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a pressure washer and tool carts from his property off Highway 207 across from Campbell Road in Echo.
2:08 p.m. — Staff with the Umatilla Fish Hatchery, 73959 Riverview Lane, Irrigon, reported the theft of property during the weekend from a site on Paterson Ferry Road. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
7:24 a.m. — An Irrgion resident called 911 to report a 2½-year-old boy was having a seizure.
10:57 a.m. — A caller to the Hermiston Police Department reported he would like to speak to an officer regarding a van he loaned to someone three months ago to move their belongings and he has not seen or heard from the person since. He had to go to the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division to get new plates but still does not have the vehicle and wants to know what his options are.
11:33 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southeast Ninth Street on a report of a burglary.
11:38 a.m. — A caller reported a student at Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., had a seizure. The student declined to take an ambulance to the hospital.
4:07 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Swaggart Brothers, 31989 Feedville Road, Stanfield, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:43 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a 44-year-old man crashed on a scooter on Shoemake Road, Boardman, and injured his head and arm. An ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
4:49 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Cherry Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation.
6:05 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Greer Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
7:12 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
8:27 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a semitrailer’s wheels were on fire on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman.
11:41 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on Pheasant Court, Boardman, between a mother and daughter. Local law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 11
Hermiston police arrested Stephen Scott Rodriguez, 42, for resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, theft of lost/mislaid property and third-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendra Barnes, 29, for felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.