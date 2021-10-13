Monday, Oct. 11

9:03 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Apple Court.

2:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 700 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue.

2:24 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on West Eighth Road, Irrigon.

3:27 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest 30th Street.

5:15 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Alpine Drive, Hermiston.

5:18 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Yellow Jacket Road, Pilot Rock.

5:51 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok, 710 West Coe Ave., Stanfield.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

10:14 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on East Hooker Road, Hermiston.

10:41 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 300 block of South First Street.

5:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

7:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue.

10:25 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Oldfield Street, Hermiston.

Arrests, citations

Oct. 11

Umatilla police arrested Francisco Martinez, 37, for first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.