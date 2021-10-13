Public safety log for Thursday, Oct. 14 Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 119:03 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Apple Court.2:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 700 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue.2:24 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on West Eighth Road, Irrigon.3:27 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest 30th Street.5:15 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Alpine Drive, Hermiston.5:18 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Yellow Jacket Road, Pilot Rock.5:51 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok, 710 West Coe Ave., Stanfield.Tuesday, Oct. 12Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter10:14 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on East Hooker Road, Hermiston.10:41 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 300 block of South First Street.5:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Street.7:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue.10:25 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Oldfield Street, Hermiston.Arrests, citationsOct. 11Umatilla police arrested Francisco Martinez, 37, for first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Umatilla County Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Pendleton Assault Sheriff Road Block Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
