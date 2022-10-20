Monday, Oct. 17
5:55 a.m. — A caller reported a horse was near the road at Pole Line Road and Homestead Lane, Boardman.
7:34 a.m. — A caller on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported a vehicle theft.
8:47 a.m. — A Hermiston resident told police she is the victim of domestic violence from her husband and has been scared to make a report because he has threatened to hurt her family.
11:56 a.m. — A male told Hermiston police another man assaulted him on the 300 block of Northwest Third Street.
3:32 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student stealing $80 from an aide’s purse at Riverside High School, Boardman. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
5:49 p.m. — A man reported he is living in a trailer on Pole Line Road behind Nash Contracting, Boardman, and $1,300 was missing from the trailer. He also said he allowed another person to live with him for a little while. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
8:17 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on West Lathrop Avenue. Police took a report.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
7:21 a.m. — A caller reported goats knocked down a fence and were loose at Washington Lane and West Fourth Street, Irrigon.
8:50 a.m. — A caller on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported there is a red heifer in his yard. He said he is fine with keeping it in his coral. He just wanted to advise the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in case anyone is looking for their cow.
12:01 p.m. — A caller at First Stop Mart, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:18 p.m. — A caller reported he went to his mother’s house on Clarks Canyon Road, Heppner, and found a window was broken and the back door unlocked. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
12:47 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School, after receiving a call for assistance from another agency regarding a student passing out.
2:02 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to McNary Heights Elementary School, after receiving a request for an officer regarding an issue with a parent.
3:47 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an Irrigon resident who reported their 19-year-old relative was having a mental breakdown and punching holes in walls.
4:49 p.m. — A caller reported about five black Angus cows were on his property on Rand Road, Irrigon, and he would keep them until a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy arrived. The sheriff’s office responded and the cows returned home.
5:42 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Stephens Avenue and Powerline Road, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:55 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a second-hand report of a person in Heppner threatening self harm and threatening to harm law enforcement officers.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 17
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Darryl Furia, 60, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
