Monday, Oct. 24
9:23 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at North Townsend and East Punkin Center roads, Hermiston.
9:30 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report from city hall of a man possibly soliciting teenage girls.
9:53 a.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, Milton-Freewater, told police someone stole her 1990 Mirage 18-foot-long boat and trailer. Police entered the boat and trailer in a national system, for stolen vehicles.
10:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Ninth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:03 a.m. — A Umatilla city employee contacted the police department, stating a female resident told her she can’t pay her water bill because her boyfriend is abusing her.
11:05 a.m. — A caller reported she was able to get a cow to get out of the road at Kunze Lane and Tower Road, Boardman, but she left and was concerned the cow would return to the road. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the cow.
12:14 p.m. — A Boardman police officer dealt with political signs at Main Street North and Front Street Northwest because they were in a restricted local per city law.
12:29 p.m. — A Boardman police officer dealt with political signs at Main Street South and Wilson Road Southwest because they were on private property without the landowner’s permission.
4:06 p.m. — A caller on Washington Street, Umatilla, reported the theft of a gun from his vehicle sometime in the last six months. Umatilla police took a report.
5:39 p.m. — A caller to the Morrow County dispatch reported an incident with a calf at Wilson Lane and Laurel Road, Boardman. She said a UPS Inc. driver and a school bus driver “were great at helping stop traffic to keep people safe” and she wants them to be recognized. The sheriff’s office advised her to contact UPS and the Morrow County School District.
7:28 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6 on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:35 p.m. — A 911 caller on Colonel Jordan Road, Hermiston, reported the theft a vehicle. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
8:18 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
8:35 a.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department and stated she found a cat and wants to know what to do with it. She had the kitten with her.
9:34 am. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at Pendleton Vision Center.
11:08 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest 23rd Street, Pendleton, reported there was a stray dog running in the gravel area next to Oxford Suites. The caller stated the dog was a black/brown Chihuahua and possibly wore a blue collar.
11:27 a.m. — A caller on South Highway 395, Hermiston, reported his bicycle flatbed trailer was missing. He is not sure if it was stolen or the wind blew it away.
11:51 a.m. — A caller reported someone was harassing her brother in Heppner and threatening to “call the cops.” She said her brother, however, does not have a phone, so she is the best contact.
11:54 a.m. — A woman came into the Pendleton Police Department to report her red female husky was missing. She stated the dog wore a white collar with the name Reddy stitched into it.
12:19 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, for a Toyota Scion that crashed. A helicopter ambulance flew a woman to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:48 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Apple Court on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:30 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti at Sloan Avenue.
6:36 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Bartley Road on a report of a court order violation. Police made an arrest.
7:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Safeway on a report of an assault.
9:25 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
9:33 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Water Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:33 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fourth Street and Southeast Emigrant Avenue on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
9:40 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Pomono Drive on a report of a verbal domestic disturbance.
10:51 p.m. — A caller on Malheur Street, Boardman, reported a white pickup with two people was in front of his home and he found it suspicious. Local law enforcement responded and found the vehicle had been stolen.
11:29 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Seventh Street on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations Oct. 25
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kevin James Crane, 30, for domestic abuse.
Pendleton police arrested Nayeli Aaliyah Martinez, 22, and Asuncina A. Martinez, 19, for third-degree assault.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jesse Milton Erskine, 21, for first-degree theft, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
