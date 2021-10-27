4:15 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at Swain Motors, 80406 Highway 395, Hermiston.
6:54 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle theft on Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.
10:10 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., Stanfield.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
10:47 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Rogers Toyota, 80364 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.
1:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:45 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle theft on Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
9:37 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on North Sloan Street.
9:52 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance on North First Street, Hermiston.
10:12 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a reported burglary on Apple Court, Umatilla.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 26
Hermiston police arrested Steven Ira Brown, 36, for using a child in sexual conduct, second-degree sexual abuse, luring a minor, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and third-degree sexual abuse.
Pendleton police arrested Tyrese James Hammer, 20, for failing to appear in court, being a fugitive, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.
Oct. 27
Hermiston police arrested Anthony Robert Jones, 44, for first-degree robbery, strangulation, violating a restraining order, attempting to elude or flee law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run, third-degree assault and failing to appear in court.
