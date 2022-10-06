Monday, Oct. 3
6:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Court Avenue on a report of a fight.
8:06 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Culp Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:48 a.m. — A caller in Redmond reported an 86-year-old man in Boardman was stalking and harassing her via phone and messages.
11:02 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to Lewis and Clark Drive and Internet Parkway, Boardman, for a motorcycle crash. The sheriff’s office took a report.
11:52 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a complaint about the theft of a chainsaw and a toolbox from the 200 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.
6:06 p.m. — A resident on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported she locked herself in a bathroom because a 13-year-old girl who was there was being aggressive. The caller said she was scared this could turn physical. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and talked to all the people involved.
8:55 p.m. — A caller reported a smaller, older vehicle stopped at the intersection of Little Butter Creek Road and Highway 74 in Heppner, and the occupants turned off the vehicle’s lights and pulled down a sign for the intersection. She said she fired her rifle into the air, and the individuals left east on Highway 74. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and advised the Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:03 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to East Wood Avenue and North Dunne Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:43 p.m. — A caller on West Coe Avenue, Stanfield, reported someone they know is intoxicated and knocking on their door even though they asked them to leave earlier. Police responded.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
10:25 a.m. — A caller reported a man has been living in a recreational vehicle on his property off Gun Club Lane, Hermiston, for about a month, but he refuses to talk and his tenants on the land don’t know who he is.
4:11 p.m. — A woman reported a man “got physical with her” on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, but she was upset and reluctant to give dispatch any information.
10:08 p.m. — A Boardman resident on Eastregaard Road reported a person was outside her place and yelling and refusing to leave. Law enforcement responded, trespassed the person and took a report.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 3
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin William Howard, 33, for 23 counts of violating a restraining order.
