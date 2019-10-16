TUESDAY
7:03 a.m. - Oregon State Police responded to Shaw Road near the McKay Creek National Wildlife Refuge for a deer carcass. The state trooper found an elk carcass missing the backstraps and hindquarters with the rest of the animal left to waste. The trooper took photos and a meat sample. The cause of death appeared to be a bullet to the elk’s head; a metal detector did not find the round.
9:26 a.m. - A resident on Washington Lane, Irrigon, complained about the neighbor’s black Labrador always growling at them. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the dog’s owners, who said they are working to solve the problem of the dog getting out.
9:28 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a fight at North Ott Road and East Theater Lane, Hermiston.
11:16 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Northwest Spruce Street for a burglary call.
12:11 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a complaint about someone keying a car on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.
1:47 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to St. Anthony Hospital, 2810 St. Anthony Way, for a disturbance.
3:35 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from residents on Depot Lane, Irrigon, about people vandalizing their fence to access a hemp field and subsequently letting their cows out.
4:14 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to an assault report on the 400 block of Northeast 10th Street.
6:50 p.m. - The Heppner fire and ambulance service and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 207 out of Heppner for a UPS vehicle that crashed. The van was was in water, and the driver caught a pinky on barbed wire and suffered an injury. The driver refused medical treatment.
7:17 p.m. - A caller at the Pendleton KOA campground, 1375 S.E. Third St., asked police for options on what to do about his child’s mother, who was coming to pick up up the child and was under the influence of drugs.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Stanfield police arrested Juan Carlos Pena, 36, of Stanfield, for felony fourth-degree assault and reckless endangering.
