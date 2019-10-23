TUESDAY
7:58 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about stalking on West Gettman Road, Hermiston.
9:24 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report of a vehicle theft at Pik A Pop, 1010 Sixth St.
10:17 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to Pendleton police about a 7-year-old student involved in an altercation at school.
12:08 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Morrow County Agricultural Museum, Heppner, on a report of someone possibly “doing something he isn’t supposed to” in the restroom. The deputy talked to the male and told him to scram and not come back.
2:23 p.m. — A male complained to Pendleton police about his mother pushing him and stealing food from his refrigerator.
5:18 p.m. — A male asked Pendleton police to help get his belongings because his girlfriend kicked him out.
8:05 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault on the 80500 block of Umatilla River Road, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Toshina Shawray John, 28, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Hermiston police arrested Cynthia Joann Kautz, 45, of Hermiston, for first-degree forgery and second-degree theft.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Everett Armstrong, 30, of Lexington, for felony domestic violence assault and three counts of reckless endangering.
•Stanfield police arrested Jose Manuel Garcia, 25, of Stanfield, on multiple counts following a car chase.
Stanfield Police Chief Bryon Zumwalt around 9:30 a.m. spotted an erratic driver and pursued the vehicle. According to statement from Stanfield police, the driver tried to turn a corner while speeding away, crashed through a wooden fence and bounced the car off the rails “multiple times like a pinball.” The impacts destroyed a front tire, but the vehicle continued in circles on the three remaining wheels.
Garcia circled the town several times, according to Stanfield police, but failed to shake off the pursuing police. He abandoned the car and took off running, a move that ended when officers tackled him.
Stanfield police booked Garcia into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for second-degree criminal mischief, hit-and-run involving property, felony fleeing and two counts of vehicle theft.
According to Stanfield police, Garcia said he did not pull over because he did not want to go to jail.
