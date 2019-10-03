TUESDAY
12:17 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Washington Lane reported someone keeps beating on her door and somehow avoided the motion sensors. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find anyone suspicious.
3:41 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the first block of Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.
7:19 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 32300 block of Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.
8 a.m. — A caller reported dogs on Northeast 10th Street, Irrigon, tried to attack him. He asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to contact the owners and to confirm they licensed the dogs.
8:35 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary on the 77900 block of on Cottonwood Bend Road, Hermiston.
9:40 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the northbound side of Highway 37 near milepost 14 for a semitruck that crashed and rolled onto its side. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Burbank, Washington, suffered minor injuries. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. State police also contacted a contractor to clean up the diesel from the semi.
10:39 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report about child abuse/neglect.
5:06 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Devore Road, Umatilla.
5:22 p.m. — A caller at North Ott Road and Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston, reported an assault.
6:52 p.m. — A caller in Pilot Rock reported smoke coming from the roof of a building on Alder Place next to the north side of the post office.
9:18 p.m. — A caller in Hepper reported a man was suicidal and had access to knives. The caller, however, refused to answer questions from the dispatcher.
10:36 p.m. — A foster parent in Irrigon reported juveniles are threatening their foster child.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Calvin Edward Allen, 32, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
