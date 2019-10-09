TUESDAY
12:25 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bella Vista Estates Cooperative, 705 S.W. Paul Smith Road, Boardman, for a male who threatened to burn down a house.
8:56 a.m. - Oregon State Police responded to the Dead Man Pass Rest Area on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 228 for an attempted break-in. The trooper learned this is occurring frequently and took photos of damage to the building.
1:54 p.m. - Staff at Wildwood RV Park, 82280 Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, told police they are receiving harassing messages.
2:13 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of a 1995 gray Honda Civic from the 400 block of North Columbia Street.
4:09 p.m. - A Boardman woman reported her stepdaughter ran away.
4:53 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 300 block of West Garfield Street, Athena.
5:17 p.m. - A male on Northeast Quaid Street, Heppner, received a complaint for standing on his porch naked.
11:10 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at North Water and West Poplar streets, Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Gentry Sherel, 34, of Hermiston, for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Pendleton police arrested Estella Shannon Shelley, 30, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
