TUESDAY
12:18 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received an “abandoned” 911 call from a residence on Northwest Columbia Lane, Boardman. Dispatch called back but the voicemail was not set up. The history of the phone number showed someone called from it earlier and reported a domestic disturbance.
On a second call back, a male answered and said there was no emergency, the 911 dial was an accident.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and talked with both parties. The male left for the night.
4:01 a.m. - Emergency agencies in Pilot Rock responded to Northwest Alder Drive for a structure fire.
6:35 a.m.— A burglary occurred in Hermiston on Southwest Martin Court.
9:55 a.m. - A Helix resident reported seeing an ad he believes is a scam in a classified listing publication.
10:19 a.m.— In Hermiston, someone reported that all four traffic lights at an intersection near Granary Square were green at the same time, which nearly caused an accident.
11:25 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 42100 block of George Street, Pendleton. Nine minutes later, a caller on the 83900 block of Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater, also reported a burglary.
1:34 p.m. - A contractor reported criminal mischief involving a couple of grain trailers on Highway 74 near Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.
1:44 p.m.— A Hermiston man reported that people are dropping off their garbage at his property dumpsters on East Dogwood Avenue.
2:09 p.m.— A man on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton said his car was stolen sometime during the last night.
4:36 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a speeding driver on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon. The caller threatened to “deal with it himself” if the vehicle returned. The dispatcher tried to ask questions but the caller hung up.
5:55 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Prickly Pear Drive in Hermiston.
8:37 p.m. - A 911 caller on Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, reported his wife is drunk, attacked him, took his bag and is threatening to leave in the car.
10:17 p.m. - A Umatilla resident reported her husband was on drugs and breaking things in the house.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Juan Leon Juan, 18, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•Stanfield police arrested Joshua Joseph Hibbs, 19, for felon in possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine and heroin, all misdemeanors.
