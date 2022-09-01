Monday, Aug. 29
8:17 a.m. — Morrow County Grain Growers Inc., 350 Main St., Lexington, reported the theft of a pickup from the front lot. Whoever took it also forced their way out. Staff were conducting an inventory to see if anything more was missing. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
8:41 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:14 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an all-terrain vehicle accident on Forest Service Road 21, Heppner, at the Morrow County OHV Park.
11:23 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies served a stalking order on Southwest Zeta Court, Pendleton.
1:35 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock, reported a house fire. Emergency agencies responded.
2:23 pm. — Pendleton police responded to Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:29 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
3:43 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight.
5:06 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Powerline Road and Eagle Avenue on a report of a drunk driver.
5:21 p.m. — A caller at Bucknum’s, 152 N. Main St., Heppner, reported two people were arguing out back, and a female came into the establishment and asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy.
8:04 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Alba Street, Ukiah, reported a drunk driver who had drank a bottle of whiskey, vomited and is now unconscious and continuing to vomit. Emergency agencies responded.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
11:28 a.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he found a post on a classified ads website for someone in Irrigon selling stop signs, but this seemed suspicious because it looks like the sign used to be on a post.
2:27 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Jays Stor All, 4406 S.W. Perkins Ave., on a report of a burglary at a storage unit.
4:41 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported she bought a vehicle a couple of months ago but the seller had not turned over the title. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy explained options.
5:44 p.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office someone dropped off a box of kittens to her in Hardmin and she would like a deputy to take them to an animal shelter. A deputy took the kittens to fuzzball Animal Rescue, Hermiston.
7:11 p.m. — A caller told Milton-Freewater police about a business on the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue with a broken window.
8:09 p.m. — A 911 caller on Grace Lane, Milton-Freewater, reported her husband tried to hit her. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:36 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., on a report of child abuse/neglect.
8:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Main Street and Southeast Court Avenue on a report of two males fighting. Police were unable to locate the fight.
8:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, reported a female driving a small white car en route to Pendleton was “slurring her words and appeared very intoxicated.” The caller gave the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office the license plate number, and the sheriff’s office referred it to another agency.
9:19 p.m. — A caller on D & N Shaw Lane, Milton-Freewater, reported a loud party behind the church. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:12 p.m. — A resident on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported someone broke into his garage and broke the window on his vehicle. Boardman police responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 29
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 51, on a Morrow County warrant for second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of weapon, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and two counts each of coercion and menacing.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Charles Hlavka, 41, for second-degree burglary, delivery of methamphetamine and three felony probation violations.
Aug. 31
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Anthony Poledna, 20, for two counts each of third-degree assault, menacing, reckless endangering and first-degree criminal mischief.
