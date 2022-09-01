Monday, Aug. 29

8:17 a.m. — Morrow County Grain Growers Inc., 350 Main St., Lexington, reported the theft of a pickup from the front lot. Whoever took it also forced their way out. Staff were conducting an inventory to see if anything more was missing. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.

