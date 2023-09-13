Monday, Sept. 11
8:32 a.m. A resident of Milton-Freewater reported sometime over the weekend, someone graffitied the alley wall and backdoor of The Bread Basket.
10:40 a.m. A caller reported drug activity at Til Taylor Park, Pendleton. Police responded but the subjects had left.
11:42 a.m. A farmworker in the area of Bombing Range Road, Boardman, contacted a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about someone shooting targets in the area. The deputy contacted the subject and advised the person to only shoot on weekends.
11:52 a.m. Pendleton police received a complaint about graffiti at the Pendleton Treatment Center. Police took a report.
12:49 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview RV Park, Pendleton.
2:13 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Southwest Fourth Street and Court Avenue, Pendleton. Police were unable to find the subjects involved.
5:23 A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Southeast Emigrant Avenue and Second Street, Pendleton. Police responded.
9:10 p.m. Pendleton police received a 911 call for a fight at the Pendleton Round-Up Plaza. Police responded.
10:38 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at South Main Street and Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
12:12 a.m. A 911 caller reported a person was on the ground at Southeast Sixth Street and Court Avenue, Pendleton.
2:54 a.m. Hermiston police received a complaint about noise on Southwest 11th Street. Police were unable to locate the source of the complaint.
4:49 A 911 caller reported gunshots on East Main Street, Hermiston. Police did not find the source of the gunfire.
8:37 a.m. Pendleton police received a complaint about criminal mischief on Southeast Dorion Avenue.
2:02 p.m. A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported someone smashed his mailbox during the night and he needed to get it repaired so he could receive mail. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:44 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Northwest 10th Street, Pendeton. Police responded.
8:10 p.m. A caller reported a grass fire on Southwest Third Street, Irrigon, was approaching a fence. The Irrigon Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 11
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jason Edwin Beers, 47, for public indecency, second-degree disorderly conduct and on two warrants for failure to appear.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Lee Skeen, 81, for public indecency and on a probation violation.
Sept. 12
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kathleen K. Macomber, 56, for criminal trespass, felony driving while suspended/revoked and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Hermiston police arrested Boyd Stanley Thomas Sr., 72, of Umatilla, for five counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual assault (assault with an object).
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kash Michael Leon, 32, for second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), third-degree theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and on a probation violation and three warrants for failure to appear.
