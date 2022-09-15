Monday, Sept. 12
6 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle rolled in the area of Tower Road and Taggares Lane, Boardman, and one person may have broken their arm. Local emergency services responded. An ambulance took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:26 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street and Brownell Boulevard on a report of the overpass being vandalized.
10:48 a.m. — A caller reported a dark red 1999 Dodge Ram was missing from Southwest 12th Street and Dorion Avenue, Pendleton.
11:31 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Adams Road, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
12:45 p.m. — A caller reported child abuse or neglect at the intersection of Southgate and Interstate 84, Pendleton.
1:07 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Washington and West Wallace streets, in Weston, reported a motorcycle on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
5:36 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a kidnapping on South Main Street.
5:59 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 204, Weston, on a report of gunshots.
6:34 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a black 2000 car trailer from Southeast 11th Street, Irrigon.
6:42 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Oxbow Trail No. 2 at West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street on a report of an assault.
7 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault at West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street.
7:54 p.m. — A caller reported someone was trying to break into the front door of a home on Marshall Loop, Boardman. Local law enforcement responded and trespassed a male from the residence.
8:56 p.m. — An employee at an Amazon data center on Rippee Road, Boardman, reported the theft of AirPods from her work locker, and her locator app pinged them at an address in Irrigon, where a coworker might live. She asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriffs’ deputy.
11:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Mac’s Bar & Grill on 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., on a report of an assault.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
7:33 a.m. — A caller reported child abuse or neglect in the area of Southeast Court Avenue and Frazer Place, Pendleton.
8:03 a.m. — Staff at A.C. Houghton Elementary School, 1105 N. Main Ave., Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to take a yellow Labrador retriever that wandered into the school. A deputy took the dog to Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon, Hermiston.
9:24 a.m. — A 911 caller at Powerline Road and Interstate 82, in Hermiston, reported a car rolled over in a crash and the driver is out and talking. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:11 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Wood Avenue on a report of an armed subject.
4:17 p.m. — A caller on South Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater, reported their neighbor just charged at his wife as if he was going to knock her over. The caller stated the neighbor was “angry about them feeding their own horses and their watering,” and they got into a shouting match. The caller would like law enforcement to make contact.
5:14 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Mojave Court, Boardman, on a report of a 14-year-old female who suffered a broken leg in a vehicle accident. An ambulance took the girl to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:25 p.m — A caller on Umatilla River and Bensel roads, Hermiston, reported she parked her car nearby and carpooled with someone else to work. When she returned her car was “keyed everywhere.” Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:12 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft of money from an Irrigon resident’s bank account.
7:12 p.m. — A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported the theft of a goat. She said a neighbor on multiple occasions has taken her goat and allows his to roam her land and eat her hay. She said she would wait for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy.
7:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 11 and Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a vehicle.
7:48 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller who reported gunshots coming from the area of Blake Ranch on Elk Trail Lane and Blake Ranch Road, Heppner. The caller then reported the neighbors put down two horses.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 12
Boardman police arrested Amilca Castro Lopez, 23, for fourth-degree assault, harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of menacing.
Oregon State Police arrested Jesus Cardenas, 33, for possession of a federally controlled substance.
Sept. 13
Pendleton police arrested James Michael Carlson Hart, 26, for first-degree theft.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.